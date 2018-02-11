BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
San Martin 0, Tigre 0
|Thursday's Match
Godoy Cruz 4, Lanus 1
|Friday's Matches
Defensa y Justicia 4, CA Chacarita Juniors 2
Santa Fe 0, Arsenal 0
|Saturday's Matches
Newell's 0, Colon 1
Gimnasia 0, Estudiantes 0
Velez Sarsfield 0, Patronato Parana 2
Olimpo 1, Racing Club 2
|Sunday's Matches
Independiente vs. San Lorenzo
Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano
Talleres vs. Banfield
Boca Juniors vs. Temperley
|Monday's Matches
Lanus vs. River Plate
Atletico Tucuman vs. San Martin
Tigre vs. Argentinos Jrs