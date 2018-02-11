  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/02/11 09:09
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

San Martin 0, Tigre 0

Thursday's Match

Godoy Cruz 4, Lanus 1

Friday's Matches

Defensa y Justicia 4, CA Chacarita Juniors 2

Santa Fe 0, Arsenal 0

Saturday's Matches

Newell's 0, Colon 1

Gimnasia 0, Estudiantes 0

Velez Sarsfield 0, Patronato Parana 2

Olimpo 1, Racing Club 2

Sunday's Matches

Independiente vs. San Lorenzo

Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano

Talleres vs. Banfield

Boca Juniors vs. Temperley

Monday's Matches

Lanus vs. River Plate

Atletico Tucuman vs. San Martin

Tigre vs. Argentinos Jrs