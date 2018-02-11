Johnson shares the lead at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Dustin Johnson overcame a sloppy back nine by making a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole at Pebble Beach for a 2-under 70 that gave him a share of the lead going into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Ted Potter Jr. needed to birdie one of his final three holes for a 59 at Monterey Peninsula. He finished par-bogey-bogey for a 62 and was tied with Johnson.

They were at 14-under 201.

Jason Day, coming off a victory two weeks ago at Torrey Pines, shot a 69 at Pebble Beach and was two shots behind.

Johnson is going for his second straight PGA Tour win as he closes in on a full year at No. 1 in the world.