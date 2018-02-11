Johnson shares the lead at Pebble Beach

Dustin Johnson follows his shot from the seventh tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am go
Dustin Johnson hits from the fifth tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament
Dustin Johnson, left, and Jordan Spieth, right, walk up the eighth fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Be
Ted Potter Jr. answers questions after finishing the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in
Troy Merritt looks out from the 13th tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National
Arizona Cardinals NFL football player Larry Fitzgerald follows his shot out of a bunker onto the second green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during th
Jordan Spieth, right, hits out a bunker onto the seventh green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National
Bill Murray entertains the gallery on the sixth green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am g
Bill Murray hits his approach shot from the ninth fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Dustin Johnson overcame a sloppy back nine by making a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole at Pebble Beach for a 2-under 70 that gave him a share of the lead going into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
Ted Potter Jr. needed to birdie one of his final three holes for a 59 at Monterey Peninsula. He finished par-bogey-bogey for a 62 and was tied with Johnson.
They were at 14-under 201.
Jason Day, coming off a victory two weeks ago at Torrey Pines, shot a 69 at Pebble Beach and was two shots behind.
Johnson is going for his second straight PGA Tour win as he closes in on a full year at No. 1 in the world.