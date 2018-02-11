WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

RGU--ENGLAND-WALES

LONDON — Eddie Jones is right when he predicts the support of an "extra man" will be crucial when England plays Wales. Rather than the Twickenham crowd, it turns out be the television match official. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 740 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — With a north London derby victory, Tottenham emerges from one of its most taxing runs in the English Premier League unbeaten and with its top-four pursuit reinvigorated. By Rob Harris. SENT: 620 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--TOTTENHAM-ARSENAL. By Rob Harris.

— SOC--MAN CITY-LEICESTER

— SOC--WEST HAM-WATFORD

— SOC--SWANSEA-BURNLEY

— SOC--EVERTON-CRYSTAL PALACE

— SOC--STOKE-BRIGHTON

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first hat trick of the season four days before Real Madrid meets Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League with its season on the line. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Neymar shows there is no hangover from his lavish birthday party by scoring the winner as leader Paris Saint-Germain wins at Toulouse 1-0 in the French league. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 600 words.

— Also:

— SOC--BALOTELLI-RACIST ABUSE — Nice says Balotelli booked for reacting to racist abuse. SENT: 120 words.

— SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP — Reus returns as Dortmund claims 500th Bundesliga win at home. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 590 words, photos.

— SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP — Free-scoring Napoli crush Lazio 4-1, go back top. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 600 words, photos.

RGU--IRELAND-ITALY

DUBLIN — Ireland gets the four-tries bonus point it seeks in a second win from two Six Nations rugby matches but beating Italy 56-19 might have cost it two Lions at Lansdowne Road. SENT: 560 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa stays alive in the one-day international series against India with an enthralling five-wicket win in the fourth game. SENT: 620 words, photos.

BKN--SPURS-WARRIORS

OAKLAND, California — The Warriors play the San Antonio Spurs in a game between two of the NBA's best. Golden State has split its last 10 games and is piling up technicals in the process. By Janie McCauley. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 0130 GMT.

GLF--PEBBLE BEACH

PEBBLE BEACH, California — Dustin Johnson shares the lead with US PGA Tour rookie Beau Hossler going into the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Phil Mickelson, who hasn't won since the British Open in 2013, is three back. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

TEN--FED CUP ROUNDUP

The defending champion United States and Czech Republic are one more win away from making the Fed Cup semifinals. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 470 words, photos. With 4 separates.

Other stories:

— TEN--OPEN SUD DE FRANCE — Gasquet sets up all-French final vs Pouille in Montpellier. SENT: 330 words.

