Who's at fault in Amtrak crash? Amtrak will pay regardless

WASHINGTON (AP) — How CSX railway crews routed an Amtrak train into a parked freight train in Cayce, South Carolina, remains under investigation. But even if CSX should bear sole responsibility for last weekend's accident, Amtrak will likely pay legal claims with public money. The Associated Press is reporting that Amtrak pays for accidents it didn't cause because of secretive agreements negotiated between the passenger rail company and the railroads on whose tracks the federally subsidized Amtrak travels.