Fed Cup Results

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/11 06:43
WORLD GROUP
First Round
Winners to semifinals, losers to WG playoffs, April 21-22
Belarus 1, Germany 1
At Chizhovka Arena
Minsk, Belarus
Surface: Hard - Indoor
Singles

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Antonia Lottner, Germany, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 7-5, 6-4.<

Czech Republic 2, Switzerland 0
At O2 Arena
Prague, Czech Republic
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-4.<

Belgium 1, France 1
At Vendespace
La Roche-sur-Yon, France
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 6-2, 6-1.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-2, 6-4.<

United States 2, Netherlands 0
At US Cellular Arena
Asheville, N.C.
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Venus Williams, United States, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-4.

CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Richel Hogenkamp, Netherlands, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3.<

WORLD GROUP II
Winners to WG playoffs, losers to WGII playoffs, April 21-22
Russia 1, Slovakia 1
At AEGON Arena
Bratislava, Slovakia
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-2.

Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.<

Australia 1, Ukraine 1
At Canberra Tennis Centre
Canberra, Australia
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.<

Romania 2, Canada 0
At Sala Polivalenta Cluj-Napoca
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Carol Zhao, Canada, 6-2, 6-2.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.<

Spain 1, Italy 1
At Pala Tricalle ``Sandro Leombroni''
Chieti, Italy
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.<

ZONAL GROUP I
Winners to WG playoffs, April 21-22; losers to 2019 Group II
EUROPE/AFRICA
At Tallink Tennis Centre
Tallinn, Estonia
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Pool A
Wednesday

Serbia 2, Bulgaria 1

Thursday

Bulgaria 2, Georgia 1

Friday

Serbia 2, Georgia 1

Final Standings: Serbia 2-0 (4-2), Bulgaria 1-1 (3-3), Georgia 0-2 (2-4).

Pool B
Wednesday

Britain 3, Portugal 0

Thursday

Estonia 2, Portugal 1

Friday

Britain 3, Estonia 0

Final Standings: Britain 2-0 (6-0), Estonia 1-1 (2-4), Portugal 0-2 (1-5).

Pool C
Wednesday

Croatia 2, Slovenia 1

Sweden 2, Hungary 1

Thursday

Croatia 2, Sweden 1

Hungary 2, Slovenia 1

Friday

Hungary 3, Croatia 0

Slovenia 3, Sweden 0

Final Standings: Hungary 2-1 (6-3), Croatia 2-1 (4-5), Slovenia 1-2 (5-4), Sweden 1-2 (3-6).

Pool D
Wednesday

Latvia 2, Turkey 1

Poland 2, Austria 1

Thursday

Latvia 2, Poland 1

Turkey 2, Austria 1

Friday

Poland 2, Turkey 1

Latvia 3, Austria 0

Final Standings: Latvia 3-0 (7-2), Poland 2-1 (5-4), Turkey 1-2 (4-5), Austria 0-3 (2-7).

Playoffs
Saturday
Promotion

Britain 2, Hungary 0

Latvia 2, Serbia 1

5th-8th

Estonia 2, Croatia 1

Poland 2, Bulgaria 0

Relegation

Georgia 2, Austria 1

Sweden 2, Portugal 0

AMERICAS
At Club Internacional de Tenis
Asuncion, Paraguay
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Pool A
Wednesday

Paraguay 3, Colombia 0

Thursday

Paraguay 2, Chile 1

Friday

Colombia 3, Chile 0

Standings: Paraguay 2-0 (5-1), Colombia 1-1 (3-3), Chile 0-2 (1-5).

Pool B
Wednesday

Argentina 3, Guatemala 0

Brazil 2, Venezuela 1

Thursday

Argentina 3, Venezuela 0

Brazil 3, Guatemala 0

Friday

Brazil 2, Argentina 1

Venezuela 3, Guatemala 0

Standings: Brazil 3-0 (7-2), Argentina 2-1 (7-2), Venezuela 1-2 (4-5), Guatemala 0-3 (0-9).<

ASIA/OCEANIA
At RK Khanna Tennis Stadium
New Delhi
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Pool A
Wednesday

China 2, India 1

Kazakhstan 3, Hong Kong 0

Thursday

China 2, Hong Kong 1

Kazakhstan 2, India 1

Friday

India 3, Hong Kong 0

Kazakhstan 3, China 0

Final Standings: Kazakhstan 3-0 (8-1), China 2-1 (4-5), India 1-2 (5-4), Hong Kong 0-3 (1-8).

Pool B
Wednesday

Japan 3, Thailand 0

South Korea 3, Taiwan 0

Thursday

Japan 3, South Korea 0

Thailand 2, Taiwan 1

Friday

Japan 3, Taiwan 0

South Korea 2, Thailand 1

Final Standings: Japan 3-0 (9-0), South Korea 2-1 (5-4), Thailand 1-2 (3-6), Taiwan 0-3 (1-8).

Playoffs
Saturday
Promotion

Japan 2, Kazakhstan 1

3rd-4th

China 2, South Korea 0

Relegation

India 2, Taiwan 0

Thailand 2, Hong Kong 1

ZONAL GROUP II
Winners to 2019 Group I
ASIA/OCEANIA
At Bahrain Tennis Federation
Isa Town, Bahrain
Surface: Hard-Outdoors
Pool A
Tuesday

Uzbekistan 3, Lebanon 0

Standings: Uzbekistan 1-0 (3-0), New Zealand 0-0 (0-0), Lebanon 0-1 (0-3)

Wednesday

New Zealand 3, Lebanon 0

Thurday

Uzbekistan 3, New Zealand 0

Final Standings: Uzbekistan 2-0 (6-0), New Zealand 1-1 (3-3), Lebanon 0-2 (0-6).

Pool B
Tuesday

Philippines 2, Kyrgyzstan 1

Standings: Philippines 1-0 (2-1), Singapore 0-0 (0-0), Kyrgyzstan 0-1 (1-2)

Wednesday

Singapore 2, Kyrgyzstan 1

Thurday

Singapore 2, Philippines 1

Final Standings: Singapore 2-0 (4-2), Philippines 1-1 (3-3), Kyrgyzstan 0-2 (2-4).

Pool C
Tuesday

Oman 2, Malaysia 1

Pacific Oceania 3, Iran 0

Wednesday

Malaysia 3, Iran 0

Pacific Oceania 3, Oman 0

Thurday

Oman 2, Iran 1

Pacific Oceania 3, Malaysia 0

Standings: Pacific Oceania 3-0 (9-0), Oman 2-1 (4-5), Malaysia 1-2 (4-5), Iran 0-3 (1-8)

Pool D
Tuesday

Indonesia 3, Bahrain 0

Pakistan 2, Sri Lanka 1

Wednesday

Indonesia 3, Pakistan 0

Sri Lanka 3, Bahrain 0

Thurday

Indonesia 3, Sri Lanka 0

Pakistan 3, Bahrain 0

Standings: Indonesia 3-0 (9-0), Pakistan 2-1 (5-4), Sri Lanka 1-2 (4-5), Bahrain 0-3 (0-9)

Playoffs
Friday
5th-8th

New Zealand 3, Pakistan 0

Philippines 3, Oman 0

9th-12th

Kyrgyzstan 2, Malaysia 1

Sri Lanka 3, Lebanon 0

Saturday
Promotion

Indonesia 3, Uzbekistan 0

Pacific Oceania 2, Sinagpore 1