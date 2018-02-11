Fed Cup Results

|WORLD GROUP
|First Round
|Belarus 1, Germany 1
|At Chizhovka Arena
|Minsk, Belarus
|Surface: Hard - Indoor
|Singles
Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Antonia Lottner, Germany, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 7-5, 6-4.<
|Czech Republic 2, Switzerland 0
|At O2 Arena
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.
Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-4.<
|Belgium 1, France 1
|At Vendespace
|La Roche-sur-Yon, France
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 6-2, 6-1.
Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-2, 6-4.<
|United States 2, Netherlands 0
|At US Cellular Arena
|Asheville, N.C.
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Venus Williams, United States, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-4.
CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Richel Hogenkamp, Netherlands, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3.<
|WORLD GROUP II
|Russia 1, Slovakia 1
|At AEGON Arena
|Bratislava, Slovakia
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-2.
Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.<
|Australia 1, Ukraine 1
|At Canberra Tennis Centre
|Canberra, Australia
|Surface: Grass-Outdoor
|Singles
Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.<
|Romania 2, Canada 0
|At Sala Polivalenta Cluj-Napoca
|Cluj-Napoca, Romania
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Carol Zhao, Canada, 6-2, 6-2.
Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.<
|Spain 1, Italy 1
|At Pala Tricalle ``Sandro Leombroni''
|Chieti, Italy
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.
Sara Errani, Italy, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.<
|ZONAL GROUP I
|EUROPE/AFRICA
|At Tallink Tennis Centre
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Pool A
|Wednesday
Serbia 2, Bulgaria 1
|Thursday
Bulgaria 2, Georgia 1
|Friday
Serbia 2, Georgia 1
Final Standings: Serbia 2-0 (4-2), Bulgaria 1-1 (3-3), Georgia 0-2 (2-4).
|Pool B
|Wednesday
Britain 3, Portugal 0
|Thursday
Estonia 2, Portugal 1
|Friday
Britain 3, Estonia 0
Final Standings: Britain 2-0 (6-0), Estonia 1-1 (2-4), Portugal 0-2 (1-5).
|Pool C
|Wednesday
Croatia 2, Slovenia 1
Sweden 2, Hungary 1
|Thursday
Croatia 2, Sweden 1
Hungary 2, Slovenia 1
|Friday
Hungary 3, Croatia 0
Slovenia 3, Sweden 0
Final Standings: Hungary 2-1 (6-3), Croatia 2-1 (4-5), Slovenia 1-2 (5-4), Sweden 1-2 (3-6).
|Pool D
|Wednesday
Latvia 2, Turkey 1
Poland 2, Austria 1
|Thursday
Latvia 2, Poland 1
Turkey 2, Austria 1
|Friday
Poland 2, Turkey 1
Latvia 3, Austria 0
Final Standings: Latvia 3-0 (7-2), Poland 2-1 (5-4), Turkey 1-2 (4-5), Austria 0-3 (2-7).
|Playoffs
|Saturday
|Promotion
Britain 2, Hungary 0
Latvia 2, Serbia 1
|5th-8th
Estonia 2, Croatia 1
Poland 2, Bulgaria 0
|Relegation
Georgia 2, Austria 1
Sweden 2, Portugal 0
|AMERICAS
|At Club Internacional de Tenis
|Asuncion, Paraguay
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Pool A
|Wednesday
Paraguay 3, Colombia 0
|Thursday
Paraguay 2, Chile 1
|Friday
Colombia 3, Chile 0
Standings: Paraguay 2-0 (5-1), Colombia 1-1 (3-3), Chile 0-2 (1-5).
|Pool B
|Wednesday
Argentina 3, Guatemala 0
Brazil 2, Venezuela 1
|Thursday
Argentina 3, Venezuela 0
Brazil 3, Guatemala 0
|Friday
Brazil 2, Argentina 1
Venezuela 3, Guatemala 0
Standings: Brazil 3-0 (7-2), Argentina 2-1 (7-2), Venezuela 1-2 (4-5), Guatemala 0-3 (0-9).<
|ASIA/OCEANIA
|At RK Khanna Tennis Stadium
|New Delhi
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Pool A
|Wednesday
China 2, India 1
Kazakhstan 3, Hong Kong 0
|Thursday
China 2, Hong Kong 1
Kazakhstan 2, India 1
|Friday
India 3, Hong Kong 0
Kazakhstan 3, China 0
Final Standings: Kazakhstan 3-0 (8-1), China 2-1 (4-5), India 1-2 (5-4), Hong Kong 0-3 (1-8).
|Pool B
|Wednesday
Japan 3, Thailand 0
South Korea 3, Taiwan 0
|Thursday
Japan 3, South Korea 0
Thailand 2, Taiwan 1
|Friday
Japan 3, Taiwan 0
South Korea 2, Thailand 1
Final Standings: Japan 3-0 (9-0), South Korea 2-1 (5-4), Thailand 1-2 (3-6), Taiwan 0-3 (1-8).
|Playoffs
|Saturday
|Promotion
Japan 2, Kazakhstan 1
|3rd-4th
China 2, South Korea 0
|Relegation
India 2, Taiwan 0
Thailand 2, Hong Kong 1
|ZONAL GROUP II
|ASIA/OCEANIA
|At Bahrain Tennis Federation
|Isa Town, Bahrain
|Surface: Hard-Outdoors
|Pool A
|Tuesday
Uzbekistan 3, Lebanon 0
Standings: Uzbekistan 1-0 (3-0), New Zealand 0-0 (0-0), Lebanon 0-1 (0-3)
|Wednesday
New Zealand 3, Lebanon 0
|Thurday
Uzbekistan 3, New Zealand 0
Final Standings: Uzbekistan 2-0 (6-0), New Zealand 1-1 (3-3), Lebanon 0-2 (0-6).
|Pool B
|Tuesday
Philippines 2, Kyrgyzstan 1
Standings: Philippines 1-0 (2-1), Singapore 0-0 (0-0), Kyrgyzstan 0-1 (1-2)
|Wednesday
Singapore 2, Kyrgyzstan 1
|Thurday
Singapore 2, Philippines 1
Final Standings: Singapore 2-0 (4-2), Philippines 1-1 (3-3), Kyrgyzstan 0-2 (2-4).
|Pool C
|Tuesday
Oman 2, Malaysia 1
Pacific Oceania 3, Iran 0
|Wednesday
Malaysia 3, Iran 0
Pacific Oceania 3, Oman 0
|Thurday
Oman 2, Iran 1
Pacific Oceania 3, Malaysia 0
Standings: Pacific Oceania 3-0 (9-0), Oman 2-1 (4-5), Malaysia 1-2 (4-5), Iran 0-3 (1-8)
|Pool D
|Tuesday
Indonesia 3, Bahrain 0
Pakistan 2, Sri Lanka 1
|Wednesday
Indonesia 3, Pakistan 0
Sri Lanka 3, Bahrain 0
|Thurday
Indonesia 3, Sri Lanka 0
Pakistan 3, Bahrain 0
Standings: Indonesia 3-0 (9-0), Pakistan 2-1 (5-4), Sri Lanka 1-2 (4-5), Bahrain 0-3 (0-9)
|Playoffs
|Friday
|5th-8th
New Zealand 3, Pakistan 0
Philippines 3, Oman 0
|9th-12th
Kyrgyzstan 2, Malaysia 1
Sri Lanka 3, Lebanon 0
|Saturday
|Promotion
Indonesia 3, Uzbekistan 0
Pacific Oceania 2, Sinagpore 1