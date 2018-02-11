Bobo and Sydney on record pace in A-League

SYDNEY (AP) — Brazil's Bobo scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season as defending champion Sydney FC beat third-placed Melbourne City 4-0 to move 12 points clear atop the A-League.

Bobo's 20th-round double kept him on pace to beat Bruno Fornaroli's 2016 record of 25 goals in an A-League season.

Sydney also remains on course to break its own record, set last year, of 66 championship points in a season. It has 49, two more than at the same point last season.

Second-placed Newcastle plays Western Sydney on Friday in a split round.

Melbourne City lags four points behind Newcastle in third place after its heaviest home defeat.