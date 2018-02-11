South Africa vs India 4th ODI scoreboard

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday after South Africa beat India by five wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis method in the fourth one-day international at the Wanderers:

India

Rohit Sharma c and b Rabada 5

Shikhar Dhawan c de Villiers b Morkel 109

Virat Kohli c Miller b Morris 75

Ajinkya Rahane c Rabada b Ngidi 8

Shreyas Iyer c Morris b Ngidi 18

Mahendra Singh Dhoni not out 42

Hardik Pandya c Markram b Rabada 9

Bhuvneshwar Kumar run out (Duminy/Morris) 5

Kuldeep Yadav not out 0

Extras (6lb, 12w) 18

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 289

Overs: 50.

Did not bat: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-178, 3-206, 4-210, 5-247, 6-262, 7-282.

Bowling: Morne Morkel 10-0-55-1 (4w), Kagiso Rabada 10-0-58-2 (3w), Lungi Ngidi 10-0-52-2 (1w), Chris Morris 10-0-60-1 (2w), Andile Phehlukwayo 6-0-38-0 (2w), JP Duminy 4-0-20-0.

South Africa

Aiden Markram lbw b Bumrah 22

Hashim Amla c Kumar b Yadav 33

JP Duminy lbw b Yadav 10

AB de Villiers c Sharma b Pandya 26

David Miller lbw b Chahal 39

Heinrich Klaasen not out 43

Andile Phehlukwayo not out 23

Extras (3lb, 2nb, 6w) 11

TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 207

Overs: 25.3

Did not bat: Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi.

Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-67, 3-77, 4-102, 5-174.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-27-0, Jasprit Bumrah 5-0-21-1, Kuldeep Yadav 6-0-51-2 (1w), Hardik Pandya 5-0-37-1 (2w), Yuzvendra Chahal 5.3-0-68-1 (3w, 2nb).

Result: South Africa won by five wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Series: India leads six-match series 3-1.

Toss: India.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Bongani Jele, South Africa.

TV umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.