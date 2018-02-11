Singer of 'narco-ballads' shot dead in Mexican capital

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A singer of ballads lionizing drug gang bosses has been shot dead in the Mexican capital.

Mexico City prosecutors say that a 33-year-old man was found with multiple bullet wounds in an SUV on Friday in the southern borough of Tlahuac.

The victim was not named, but Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera confirmed that the man was the singer of a "narco-corrido" about a now-dead Tlahuac cartel leader known as "El Ojos," or "The Eyes." He called the singer's killing "a direct execution."

The singer appears to be Javier Reyes, who is seen in online videos performing ballads about "El Ojos" and Amado Carrillo Fuentes, a drug smuggler known as the "Lord of the Skies." Carrillo Fuentes died in 1997.