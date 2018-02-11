  1. Home
  2. World

Aguero scores 4 as leader Man City thrashes Leicester 5-1

By  Associated Press
2018/02/11 03:39

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer mat

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manche

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leicester City at the Etihad Stadi

Leicester's Riyad Mahrez looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium in M

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sergio Aguero scored four goals as English Premier League leader Manchester City showed Riyad Mahrez what he was missing in a 5-1 thrashing of Leicester on Saturday.

Mahrez returned as a substitute for Leicester after more than a week in self-imposed exile following the collapse of a move to City, but he could do little to stop Pep Guardiola's rampant side.

Aguero scored his goals in the second half, propelling City to a 16-point lead at the top of the standings.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy cancelled out Raheem Sterling's early opener which saw Kevin De Bruyne provide one of his three assists.