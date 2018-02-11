A father's plea: No martyrdom for British ISIS fighters

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The father of slain journalist James Foley hopes two recently captured extremists will be put on trial and sentenced to life in prison.

U.S. officials recently confirmed the capture of two Britons who were part of a notorious Islamic State cell that tortured and beheaded Foley and more than two dozen other hostages.

In Rochester, his father John Foley, told WMUR-TV that both his family and the nation have a need for justice. He says giving the men the death penalty would make them martyrs, so he'd prefer that they spend the rest of their lives in prison.

U.S. officials have confirmed that El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey, who grew up in London before traveling to the Middle East, were captured in early January in eastern Syria.