BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/02/11 02:00
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Tottenham 1, Arsenal 0

Tottenham: Harry Kane (49).

Halftime: 0-0.

Stoke 1, Brighton 1

Stoke: Xherdan Shaqiri (68).

Brighton: Jose Izquierdo (32).

Halftime: 0-1.

Everton 3, Crystal Palace 1

Everton: Gylfi Sigurdsson (46), Oumar Niasse (51), Tom Davies (75).

Crystal Palace: Luka Milivojevic (83, pen.).

Halftime: 0-0.

West Ham 2, Watford 0

West Ham: Chicharito (38), Marko Arnautovic (78).

Halftime: 1-0.

Swansea 1, Burnley 0

Swansea: Ki Sung-Yueng (81).

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship
Barnsley 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Barnsley: Oliver McBurnie (21).

Sheffield Wednesday: Atdhe Nuhiu (18, pen.).

Halftime: 1-1.

Sheffield United 2, Leeds 1

Sheffield United: Billy Sharp (2, 73, pen.).

Leeds: Pierre-Michel Lasogga (47).

Halftime: 1-0.

Ipswich 0, Burton Albion 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Middlesbrough 2, Reading 1

Middlesbrough: Adama Traore (44, 49).

Reading: Chris Martin (78).

Halftime: 1-0.

Derby 1, Norwich 1

Derby: Matej Vydra (12).

Norwich: James Maddison (72, pen.).

Halftime: 1-0.

Wolverhampton 2, QPR 1

Wolverhampton: Alfred N'Diaye (12), Helder Costa (21).

QPR: Conor Washington (51).

Halftime: 2-0.

Bolton 1, Fulham 1

Bolton: Adam Le Fondre (61).

Fulham: Matt Targett (4).

Halftime: 0-1.

Brentford 1, Preston 1

Brentford: Florian Jozefzoon (62).

Preston: Tom Barkhuizen (54).

Halftime: 0-0.

Nottingham Forest 0, Hull 2

Hull: Jon Toral (9), Harry Wilson (38).

Halftime: 0-2.

Bristol City 3, Sunderland 3

Bristol City: Aden Flint (5), Famara Diedhiou (31, 37).

Sunderland: Josh Brownhill (70, og.), Aiden McGeady (81), Marlon Pack (90, og.).

Halftime: 3-0.

England League One
Gillingham 1, Peterborough 1

Gillingham: Max Ehmer (90).

Peterborough: Danny Lloyd (67).

Halftime: 0-0.

Oxford United 1, Bristol Rovers 2

Oxford United: Joe Rothwell (2).

Bristol Rovers: Kyle Bennett (68), Ellis Harrison (80).

Halftime: 1-0.

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 2

Milton Keynes Dons: Ike Ugbo (21).

Portsmouth: Matt Clarke (84), Conor Chaplin (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Scunthorpe 1, Rotherham 2

Scunthorpe: Lee Novak (72).

Rotherham: Joe Newell (31), Semi Ajayi (70).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bradford 2, Bury 2

Bradford: Timothee Dieng (58), Shay McCartan (89).

Bury: Nathan Cameron (62), George Miller (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Blackpool 2, Walsall 2

Blackpool: Nathan Delfouneso (37), Armand Gnanduillet (88).

Walsall: Joe Edwards (28), Jon Guthrie (76).

Halftime: 1-1.

Shrewsbury 1, Plymouth 2

Shrewsbury: Carlton Morris (6).

Plymouth: Jamie Ness (27), Zak Vyner (62).

Halftime: 1-1.

Southend 3, Wigan 1

Southend: Michael Turner (3), Marc-Antoine Fortune (36), Michael Kightly (83).

Wigan: James Vaughan (67).

Halftime: 2-0.

AFC Wimbledon 1, Northampton 3

AFC Wimbledon: Adedeji Oshilaja (47).

Northampton: Matt Grimes (8, pen.), Matt Crooks (62), Daniel Powell (72).

Halftime: 0-1.

Doncaster 1, Charlton 1

Doncaster: Matty Blair (90).

Charlton: Patrick Bauer (18).

Halftime: 0-1.

Blackburn 2, Oldham 2

Blackburn: Charlie Mulgrew (63), Adam Armstrong (71).

Oldham: Duckens Nazon (26, 38).

Halftime: 0-2.

England League Two
Exeter 1, Wycombe 1

Exeter: Lloyd James (12).

Wycombe: Marcus Bean (53).

Halftime: 1-0.

Cheltenham 5, Port Vale 1

Cheltenham: Mohamed Eisa (13, 44, 79), Elijah Adebayo (66, 86).

Port Vale: Tom Pope (35, pen.).

Halftime: 2-1.

Swindon 1, Mansfield Town 0

Swindon: Matthew Taylor (39).

Halftime: 1-0.

Coventry 0, Accrington Stanley 2

Accrington Stanley: Jordan Clark (5, 60).

Halftime: 0-1.

Crewe 0, Yeovil 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Stevenage 1, Luton Town 1

Stevenage: Danny Newton (88).

Luton Town: James Collins (85, pen.).

Halftime: 0-0.

Barnet 1, Notts County 0

Barnet: Alex Nicholls (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Carlisle 1, Colchester 1

Carlisle: Jamie Devitt (79).

Colchester: Courtney Senior (44).

Halftime: 0-1.

Crawley Town 3, Grimsby Town 0

Crawley Town: Jimmy Smith (45, pen.), Karlan Ahearne-Grant (62), Enzio Boldewijn (69).

Halftime: 1-0.