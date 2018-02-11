Struggling Stoke misses chance to beat Brighton in EPL

Stoke City's Charlie Adam exchanges words with team mate Jese over who takes the penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke
Stoke City's Charlie Adam takes a penalty but misses during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Brighton and Hove Albion at
Brighton & Hove Albion's Leonardo Ulloa, left, and Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Mathew Ryan reacts after the final whistle during the English Pre
Stoke City's Papa Badou Ndiaye, left, and Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at
Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team mate Saido Berahino during the English Premier League socc
Brighton & Hove Albion's Jose Izquierdo celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Brighton a
STOKE, England (AP) — Charlie Adam had a late penalty saved as relegation-threatened Stoke drew 1-1 with Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.
With Jese appearing annoyed not to be taking the penalty, Adam saw his effort from 12 yards (meters) kept out by Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan.
Xherdan Shaqiri's strike in the 68th minute canceled out Jose Izquierdo's 32nd-minute goal for Brighton.
After Adam's fluffed penalty, Mame Diouf had another chance to grab all three points for Stoke with a stoppage-time header but it was cleared off the line by Anthony Knockaert.
Stoke remained in the relegation zone, while Brighton is three points better off.
