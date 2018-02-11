Carlos Cordeiro elected president of US Soccer on 3rd ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Cordeiro has been elected president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, assuming control of an organization that must chart a new course after its men's team failed to qualify for this year's World Cup.

Cordeiro has been the right-hand man the past two years of outgoing president Sunil Gulati. He won on the third ballot Saturday with 68.6 percent of the vote. Cordeiro called the outcome "incredibly humbling."

The vote initially featured eight candidates. Cordeiro pulled away from Kathy Carter, on-leave president of Major League Soccer's marketing arm. She had the backing of MLS Commissioner Don Garber and narrowly trailed Cordeiro on the first ballot.

The other candidates were: former men's national team players Paul Caligiuri, Kyle Martino and Eric Wynalda, lawyers Steve Gans and Michael Winograd and former U.S. women's goalkeeper Hope Solo.