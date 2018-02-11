Tropical storm hits American Samoa with outages, some damage

PAGO PAGO, American Samoa (AP) — Some damage to buildings and wide-spread power outages were reported on American Samoa early Saturday, a day after tropical storm Gita passed near the U.S. territory in the South Pacific.

The port and airport in Pago Pago were closed Friday because of the storm, which moved away from Tutuila, the largest island in American Samoa. A tropical storm warning remained in place Saturday as American Samoa was forecast to have heavy winds and rains.

American Samoa is located about 2,550 miles southwest of Hawaii.