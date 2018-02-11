  1. Home
BC-GLF--World Super 6 Scores

By  Associated Press
2018/02/11 01:39
BC-GLF--World Super 6 Scores,0269 World Super 6 Perth Leading Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Saturday
Lake Karrinyup CC
Perth, Australia
Yardage: 7,143; Par: 72
Third Round
a-amateur
Advanced to second round of match play
Prom Meesawat, Thailand 67-70-67 —204
Lucas Herbert, Australia 68-69-69 —206
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 70-67-69 —206
Sean Crocker, United States 70-69-67 —206
Sam Horsfield, England 68-72-68 —208
Yusaku Miyazato, Japan 70-70-68 —208
Brad Kennedy, Australia 69-72-67 —208
Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 69-73-66 —208
Advanced to first round of match play
Grant Forrest, Scotland 69-68-72 —209
Marcus Fraser, Australia 68-74-67 —209
Matthew Millar, Australia 73-70-67 —210
a-Min Woo Lee, Australia 69-70-71 —210
Ben Eccles, Australia 72-69-69 —210
Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Thailand 70-71-69 —210
Nick Cullen, Australia 72-68-70 —210
James Nitties, Australia 66-76-68 —210
Satoshi Kodaira, Japan 70-71-70 —211
Callan O'Reilly, Australia 72-71-68 —211
Zander Lombard, South Africa 68-70-73 —211
Stephen Leaney, Australia 69-72-70 —211
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 67-72-72 —211
Yi-keun Chang, South Korea 67-73-71 —211
Andrea Pavan, Italy 73-66-72 —211
Poom Saksansin, Thailand 71-73-67 —211
Missed cut
Anthony Quayle, Australia 71-68-72 —211
Chase Koepka, United States 70-74-70 —214
Lee Westwood, England 66-70-78 —214
Jarin Todd, United States 73-71-71 —215
James Marchesani, United States 73-71-71 —215
Seungsu Han, United States 68-73-75 —216
David Lipsky, United States 68-76-75 —219

NOTE: Quayle eliminated in playoff for match-play berth