BC-GLF--World Super 6 Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Saturday
|Lake Karrinyup CC
|Perth, Australia
|Yardage: 7,143; Par: 72
|Third Round
|a-amateur
|Advanced to second round of match play
|Prom Meesawat, Thailand
|67-70-67
|—204
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|68-69-69
|—206
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|70-67-69
|—206
|Sean Crocker, United States
|70-69-67
|—206
|Sam Horsfield, England
|68-72-68
|—208
|Yusaku Miyazato, Japan
|70-70-68
|—208
|Brad Kennedy, Australia
|69-72-67
|—208
|Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia
|69-73-66
|—208
|Advanced to first round of match play
|Grant Forrest, Scotland
|69-68-72
|—209
|Marcus Fraser, Australia
|68-74-67
|—209
|Matthew Millar, Australia
|73-70-67
|—210
|a-Min Woo Lee, Australia
|69-70-71
|—210
|Ben Eccles, Australia
|72-69-69
|—210
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Thailand
|70-71-69
|—210
|Nick Cullen, Australia
|72-68-70
|—210
|James Nitties, Australia
|66-76-68
|—210
|Satoshi Kodaira, Japan
|70-71-70
|—211
|Callan O'Reilly, Australia
|72-71-68
|—211
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|68-70-73
|—211
|Stephen Leaney, Australia
|69-72-70
|—211
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|67-72-72
|—211
|Yi-keun Chang, South Korea
|67-73-71
|—211
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|73-66-72
|—211
|Poom Saksansin, Thailand
|71-73-67
|—211
|Missed cut
|Anthony Quayle, Australia
|71-68-72
|—211
|Chase Koepka, United States
|70-74-70
|—214
|Lee Westwood, England
|66-70-78
|—214
|Jarin Todd, United States
|73-71-71
|—215
|James Marchesani, United States
|73-71-71
|—215
|Seungsu Han, United States
|68-73-75
|—216
|David Lipsky, United States
|68-76-75
|—219
NOTE: Quayle eliminated in playoff for match-play berth