Tottenham's Champions League chase lifted by win vs Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — With a north London derby victory, Tottenham emerged from one of its most taxing runs in the English Premier League unbeaten and with its top-four pursuit reinvigorated.

Only a second-half header from Harry Kane separated Tottenham from Arsenal on Saturday. But the 1-0 scoreline did not reflect the chasm in attacking quality on the pitch with Tottenham in complete control at Wembley Stadium in front of a Premier League record crowd of 83,222.

Tottenham has collected seven points from a possible nine, following victory over Manchester United and a draw at Liverpool, to climb into the third Champions League qualification place.

"It was a big stage in our season and we have come out with flying colors," Kane said after scoring a league-leading 23rd goal. "We have good got momentum."

Next up is a trip to Juventus on Tuesday in the Champions League last 16.

It's a competition Arsenal is absent from this season and is struggling to seal a return. Arsene Wenger's side is stuck in sixth place and six points behind Liverpool in fourth place.

Manchester City is running away with the title and hosts Leicester in Saturday's late game.

In the tussle to stay in the Premier League, Swansea's revival under Carlos Carvalhal continued with a 1-0 victory over Burnley taking the south Wales club out of the relegation zone.

Stoke remains in drop zone after drawing with Brighton 1-1. West Ham moved six points clear of danger by beating Watford 2-0. Everton rose to ninth place beating Crystal Palace 3-1.