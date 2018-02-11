LA art museum unveils wide-ranging tribute to Jasper Johns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jasper Johns has said it was a young man's decision to paint a picture of an American flag that launched one of the most heralded pop-art careers of modern times.

Seizing on that theme, The Broad has opened a stunning new Johns retrospective with nearly a dozen of the 87-year-old artist's most revered flag paintings.

They are among more than 100 works from the prolific Johns, including sculptures, drawings and mixed-media.

The objects, many on loan from other museums, private collectors and the artist himself, include many of Johns' most brilliant artistic accomplishments in a career spanning more than 60 years.

Among them, the artist's "Target" paintings, "flashlight" bronze sculptures and the mixed-media work "The Watchman."

"Jasper Johns: Something Resembling Truth," opened Saturday at the L.A. pop art museum. It runs through May 13.