DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland beat Italy 56-19 for a second win from two matches in Six Nations rugby on Saturday.

___

Ireland 56 (Robbie Henshaw 2, Jacob Stockdale 2, Conor Murray, Bundee Aki, Keith Earls, Rory Best tries; Jonathan Sexton 5 conversions, Joey Carbery 3 conversions), Italy 19 (Tommaso Allan, Edoardo Gori, Matteo Minozzi tries; Allan 2 conversions). HT: 28-0