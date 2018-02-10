Patrick climbs in car to prepare for final NASCAR race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Danica Patrick made a quick stop in Grand Cayman for a speaking engagement before pulling through the gates at Daytona International Speedway for her first stop on the "Danica Double."

Patrick is retiring after she races in both NASCAR's Feb. 18 season-opening Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500 in May. Her first practice for the Daytona 500 is Saturday.

Her farewell tour has been the headline of the offseason, as well as the end of her five-year relationship with fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the announcement she's now dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Patrick told The Associated Press that Rodgers will be at the Daytona 500.

Patrick will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet from Premium Motorsports in the Daytona 500.

___

