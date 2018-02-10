Kvitova beats Golubic, Czechs lead Swiss 1-0 in Fed Cup

PRAGUE (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova overcame a second-set scare to beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 Saturday and give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead against Switzerland in the Fed Cup first round.

The 100th-ranked Golubic double-faulted to drop her serve in the eighth game of the final set, allowing the 21st-ranked Kvitova to serve out the match. The Czech converted her first match point with a backhand volley at the net.

After winning the first set, Kvitova looked to be heading for an easy victory, breaking Golubic in the opening game of the second set. But she struggled with her serve, giving the Swiss a chance to come back with six straight games.

Barbora Strycova played for the Czechs in the second singles against Belinda Bencic later Saturday in the World Group match.