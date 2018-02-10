18 killed in Hong Kong double-decker bus crash

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police say 18 people were killed when a double-decker bus crashed in a suburb of the southern Chinese city.

A police spokeswoman says 15 men and three women were killed in the accident, which local media reports say happened when the bus tipped over on Saturday evening.

She did not have any more details and did not give her name, as is customary under department rules.

Photos and videos published by local media or posted by users on social media showed the gold-colored bus lying on its side while emergency workers treat injured passengers nearby.

The South China Morning Post newspaper said it was the Asian financial center's deadliest traffic accident since a 2003 bus accident that killed 21.