Saturday's Olympic Curling Sums

|Mixed Doubles
|Game 17
|United States
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—4
|China
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|—6
|United States
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 123, Team Percentage: 77.
Becca Hamilton, Shots: 16, Points: 46, Percentage: 72.
Matt Hamilton, Shots: 24, Points: 77, Percentage: 80.
|China
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 119, Team Percentage: 74.
Wang Rui, Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.
Ba Dexin, Shots: 24, Points: 66, Percentage: 69.
|Game 18
|Finland
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—6
|Norway
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—7
|Finland
Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 130, Team Percentage: 72.
Tomi Rantamaeki, Shots: 27, Points: 76, Percentage: 70.
Oona Kauste, Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.
|Norway
Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 133, Team Percentage: 74.
Magnus Nedregotten, Shots: 27, Points: 73, Percentage: 68.
Kristin Skaslien, Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.
|Game 19
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—2
|Canada
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|—7
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 29, Team Points: 64, Team Percentage: 55.
Jenny Perret, Shots: 11, Points: 16, Percentage: 36.
Martin Rios, Shots: 18, Points: 48, Percentage: 67.
|Canada
Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 93, Team Percentage: 78.
Kaitlyn Lawes, Shots: 12, Points: 37, Percentage: 77.
John Morris, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.
|Game 20
|OA Russia
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—6
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—5
|Olympic Athlete from Russia
Team Shots: 44, Team Points: 114, Team Percentage: 65.
Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, Shots: 17, Points: 44, Percentage: 65.
Anastasia Bryzgalova, Shots: 27, Points: 70, Percentage: 65.
|Republic of Korea
Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 127, Team Percentage: 71.
Lee Kijeong, Shots: 27, Points: 77, Percentage: 71.
Jang Hyeji, Shots: 18, Points: 50, Percentage: 69.
|Game 21
|Canada
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|—8
|OA Russia
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—2
|Canada
Team Shots: 29, Team Points: 103, Team Percentage: 89.
Kaitlyn Lawes, Shots: 11, Points: 38, Percentage: 86.
John Morris, Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.
|Olympic Athlete from Russia
Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 73, Team Percentage: 61.
Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, Shots: 12, Points: 30, Percentage: 63.
Anastasia Bryzgalova, Shots: 18, Points: 43, Percentage: 60.
|Game 22
|South Korea
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|—4
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—6
|South Korea
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 96, Team Percentage: 60.
Lee Kijeong, Shots: 24, Points: 64, Percentage: 67.
Jang Hyeji, Shots: 16, Points: 32, Percentage: 50.
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 118, Team Percentage: 76.
Jenny Perret, Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.
Martin Rios, Shots: 23, Points: 68, Percentage: 74.
|Game 23
|China
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|—1
|Finland
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—5
|China
Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 100, Team Percentage: 71.
Wang Rui, Shots: 14, Points: 39, Percentage: 70.
Ba Dexin, Shots: 21, Points: 61, Percentage: 73.
|Finland
Team Shots: 34, Team Points: 98, Team Percentage: 72.
Tomi Rantamaeki, Shots: 21, Points: 64, Percentage: 76.
Oona Kauste, Shots: 13, Points: 34, Percentage: 65.
|Game 24
|United States
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|—1
|Norway
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—3
|United States
Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 81, Team Percentage: 68.
Becca Hamilton, Shots: 12, Points: 26, Percentage: 54.
Matt Hamilton, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.
|Norway
Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 79, Team Percentage: 66.
Magnus Nedregotten, Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.
Kristin Skaslien, Shots: 12, Points: 27, Percentage: 56.