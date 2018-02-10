Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — White House adviser Kellyanne Conway; Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — White House legislative affairs director Marc Short; Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Conway; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

"Fox News Sunday" — Mulvaney; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio