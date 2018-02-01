China bemoans Japan's assistance and condolences to Taiwan after deadly quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Chinese government seems to be very upset with the way that Japan has acted towards Taiwan in response to the deadly earthquake that occurred on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 6.

To express their displeasure the Chinese Foreign Ministry has lodged an official complaint with the Japanese government for openly attempting "to create -one China, one Taiwan- under the pretext of disaster relief and condolences.”

On Wednesday Feb. 7 the Taiwanese government cordially rejected Beijing’s offer to help with the rescue efforts following the deadly earthquake. The following day, Feb. 8 a highly trained seven man Japanese search and rescue unit arrived on the scene to help.

According to reports at SCMP, the reason the Tsai government accepted the help from the Japanese was because they came bearing top of the line life detection units that could effectively aid in the search efforts.

The very next day,Friday Feb. 9 the Chinese government announced their official protest with the Japanese government for failing to abide by the “One China” principle.

According to reports at Xinhua, the official reason for the complaint was that messages from the Japanese government were addressed to Taiwanese leaders using their official titles, although no official images or references to the messages in question have yet been provided.



In the same speech, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Greg Shuang also emphasized that people throughout China were deeply concerned with the situation in Taiwan, and seemed to suggest that Japan had crossed a line by recognizing Taiwanese heads of state as such in their messages of condolence.

He also commented on the Taiwan Travel Act that may be approaching a vote in the U.S. Senate in the coming weeks, bemoaning how the measure would also violate the “One China” principle, CNA.



The awkward address from the Chinese Foreign Ministry is just another example of the insecurity and compulsive nature with which China regards its neighbors in the region.