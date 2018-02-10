Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 10, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;90;80;Showers around;89;79;SSW;10;80%;82%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with some sun;75;57;Turning sunny, nice;78;58;SE;4;50%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and mild;63;50;Clouds and sun, mild;66;48;WSW;10;55%;6%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Overcast, showers;48;40;A morning shower;52;45;SSW;10;50%;48%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, not as cold;44;35;Spotty showers;44;33;W;22;76%;79%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;27;24;Mostly sunny;39;30;ESE;5;69%;74%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;48;28;Mostly sunny;53;35;SE;5;34%;4%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;21;-8;Cloudy and colder;9;-4;S;4;99%;24%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;69;S;8;79%;82%;4

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;58;49;Spotty showers;58;45;W;9;70%;84%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Humid with rain;78;71;Rain, breezy, humid;76;71;NNE;14;92%;97%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy;76;53;Cloudy and warm;77;60;SSE;7;34%;13%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;97;73;Partly sunny, nice;93;70;ESE;9;54%;2%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;86;63;Partly sunny;85;62;ESE;8;42%;11%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;90;75;Sunny intervals;92;77;SSW;6;62%;7%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, cool;52;35;Plenty of sun;54;45;WNW;10;62%;47%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;32;16;Sunny and chilly;32;16;NW;16;13%;14%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable clouds;43;30;A bit of snow;41;27;W;5;74%;62%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;37;31;Showers around;38;33;SW;10;71%;83%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;67;44;Clouds and sun;67;45;ESE;7;66%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;64;Clouds and sun;82;62;ENE;6;62%;36%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Chilly with some sun;36;26;Periods of sun;38;29;SSW;5;72%;28%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy, not as cold;41;34;Bit of rain, snow;43;30;W;12;75%;76%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little p.m. rain;46;32;A little rain;42;33;WSW;8;61%;67%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;41;28;Plenty of sun;41;28;WSW;4;65%;15%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sunshine;85;64;Not as warm;76;57;ESE;12;43%;4%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;90;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;64;SW;4;45%;57%;8

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;48;25;Colder with some sun;38;24;WNW;19;45%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Warmer;89;64;Cooler;73;60;NNE;9;48%;9%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;72;59;Warmer;81;65;SE;13;49%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;82;66;Partial sunshine;79;65;ENE;4;60%;44%;9

Chennai, India;More clouds than sun;88;74;Partly sunny, nice;89;76;E;7;64%;10%;8

Chicago, United States;Snow;23;19;A little a.m. snow;26;8;W;7;68%;56%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partial sunshine;90;74;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;SW;6;70%;44%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;34;30;Spotty showers;38;33;SW;17;76%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;69;61;Sunny and nice;73;62;NNE;12;58%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and cooler;50;27;Showers around;37;26;NNE;11;70%;77%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;91;76;A morning shower;90;76;ENE;12;70%;74%;11

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;77;51;An afternoon shower;71;52;ESE;7;54%;78%;2

Denver, United States;A little snow;19;13;Sunny, not as cold;44;22;WSW;7;42%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Some sun;81;64;Mostly cloudy;85;60;N;5;37%;0%;3

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. showers;91;76;A few showers;86;76;WSW;7;71%;70%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;50;30;Spotty showers;39;30;WSW;20;73%;61%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;43;29;Not as cool;55;34;N;7;36%;4%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;62;48;Plenty of sunshine;61;51;W;10;58%;3%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;66;58;Cloudy;60;56;NNE;7;72%;65%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cooler with some sun;64;59;A t-storm in spots;70;61;ENE;5;85%;75%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;85;70;Mostly sunny;86;70;S;6;63%;23%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and cold;22;18;Remaining cloudy;27;25;SSE;8;90%;71%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;Increasing clouds;91;74;W;5;66%;35%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;72;54;Turning sunny;67;53;NE;7;56%;12%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;81;67;Partly sunny;83;69;NNE;11;57%;27%;5

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;85;67;Partly sunny;87;64;SE;8;37%;36%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;71;47;Cloudy;68;48;SSW;8;51%;81%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;A little p.m. rain;55;47;Rain and drizzle;53;41;NNW;9;89%;91%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;NW;9;77%;73%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;85;72;Mostly sunny;89;71;SSE;9;54%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partial sunshine;79;61;Mostly sunny, nice;81;58;ENE;8;49%;19%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;39;27;A little snow;38;32;NNW;6;57%;99%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;81;56;Mostly sunny, nice;80;55;N;6;39%;9%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;72;41;Increasing clouds;72;44;W;6;33%;5%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and summerlike;101;72;Sunshine, summerlike;105;75;NNW;5;13%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow and rain;35;28;Partly sunny;35;30;ENE;5;81%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;86;76;A shower in spots;87;77;ENE;14;57%;66%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;87;74;Partly sunny;91;74;WSW;5;68%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Variable cloudiness;85;66;Mostly cloudy;84;60;NNE;5;33%;0%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;92;74;A p.m. shower or two;93;69;ENE;4;66%;74%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;53;40;Showers and t-storms;53;40;ESE;7;80%;86%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;79;A shower in the a.m.;89;79;SW;6;69%;66%;9

Lima, Peru;Clearing;78;69;Sunshine and nice;78;69;SSE;8;71%;38%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;56;47;Partly sunny;60;48;NNW;7;86%;44%;1

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;47;39;Partly sunny;44;32;W;15;62%;34%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;66;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;52;SE;6;37%;13%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;88;77;Nice with some sun;89;79;SSW;6;64%;34%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;32;Not as cool;58;38;W;6;61%;55%;3

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;87;81;Mostly sunny;88;81;E;9;69%;66%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;88;73;A morning t-storm;85;75;SE;8;79%;68%;5

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;87;74;A t-storm around;89;77;ENE;7;69%;55%;8

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;87;60;Cooler;71;57;S;10;54%;53%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;70;50;Sun and some clouds;70;48;NNE;4;40%;43%;7

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;83;75;Partly sunny;83;74;ESE;13;69%;33%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;27;23;A little snow;28;20;S;4;83%;63%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;86;77;Variable clouds;85;77;E;10;71%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;80;65;Some sun returning;72;61;SE;11;51%;26%;7

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. snow;27;19;Snow, then ice;30;17;W;2;85%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;22;20;Afternoon flurries;25;15;SE;7;87%;82%;0

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;84;73;Mostly sunny;86;71;N;8;51%;2%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;85;57;More clouds than sun;82;58;NE;14;56%;26%;7

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;51;45;Fog with heavy rain;52;43;SSW;4;81%;90%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;67;54;Clouds and sun;70;51;WNW;7;71%;2%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning sunny;22;5;Becoming cloudy;18;5;NE;5;84%;11%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain at times;46;36;Clouds and sun;40;31;W;12;47%;63%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow and ice;32;26;Periods of snow;30;28;E;9;76%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. snow;25;14;Ice in the afternoon;25;15;W;7;85%;84%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;83;79;Cloudy with t-storms;85;78;WNW;12;83%;99%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;90;72;Partly sunny;90;73;NW;7;67%;35%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;84;74;A t-storm in spots;81;73;NE;8;84%;66%;9

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;34;Bit of rain, snow;43;28;WNW;9;75%;68%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;86;65;Plenty of sunshine;89;67;SE;13;39%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;94;72;Mostly cloudy;89;73;SSW;6;57%;10%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of rain;88;74;Showers around;87;74;N;11;84%;91%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;93;70;Mostly sunny;93;69;E;7;41%;2%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;36;29;Partly sunny;40;30;SW;8;61%;59%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and colder;34;6;Colder;24;8;WNW;14;24%;12%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;70;54;A bit of rain;71;53;ESE;9;56%;86%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;59;44;Mostly sunny;61;42;E;4;66%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Sun and clouds;87;79;Sunny intervals;86;77;SE;8;63%;30%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow shower;31;26;Snow showers;30;26;WNW;31;61%;98%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;26;21;Cloudy;27;23;SSE;3;90%;69%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;93;78;Partly sunny, warm;92;77;NNE;5;64%;18%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;79;61;Warmer;89;64;ESE;5;12%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;58;34;Plenty of sunshine;54;34;NNE;7;58%;14%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;28;22;Cloudy;28;26;SE;6;75%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;66;48;Mostly sunny;60;47;NNW;8;53%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;80;63;An afternoon shower;80;63;ENE;10;64%;64%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;81;74;A shower in places;81;73;E;19;67%;71%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;Partly sunny;77;64;N;6;70%;27%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;82;42;Sunny and pleasant;78;42;E;6;19%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;87;56;Sunny and pleasant;90;60;SSW;4;22%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;79;69;Mostly sunny;80;68;N;8;77%;28%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sun;55;42;Partly sunny;58;41;NNW;7;81%;55%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;47;37;Spotty showers;46;33;NNE;6;67%;64%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;40;18;Colder with flurries;28;16;NW;14;33%;81%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;46;32;Sunny and chilly;46;30;E;11;50%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun;88;76;Clouds and sun;90;76;NNE;15;61%;12%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;44;31;A touch of rain;36;27;W;7;80%;67%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;74;A shower in places;82;72;ENE;19;63%;65%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;36;25;Dull and dreary;33;31;SE;7;67%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;83;71;Not as warm;88;70;SSE;16;59%;28%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;65;53;Cloudy and cooler;57;50;ENE;9;77%;31%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. snow shower;25;20;Cloudy;26;22;SSE;4;85%;70%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;43;27;Milder with some sun;51;30;NE;5;40%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;51;36;Rain and drizzle;43;32;NNE;5;83%;92%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;55;38;Mostly sunny;54;43;NNW;5;35%;21%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warm with some sun;85;65;Cloudy and cooler;71;59;NW;6;64%;63%;1

Tirana, Albania;Rain at times;56;44;Spotty showers;52;43;SSE;4;63%;84%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;51;41;An afternoon shower;55;34;NNW;8;54%;40%;4

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with snow;28;22;Ice in the afternoon;28;20;W;9;85%;82%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A downpour;58;46;A shower or two;58;49;NW;8;61%;91%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;57;42;A shower or two;57;44;W;11;66%;58%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little snow;-2;-18;Partly sunny, cold;3;-18;NW;7;82%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Increasing clouds;42;33;Rain and drizzle;43;27;NE;4;69%;79%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;38;28;Partly sunny;42;32;SSW;5;64%;25%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;85;67;Warm with some sun;90;63;E;7;45%;9%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;28;22;Still cloudy;28;22;S;4;82%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;31;22;Partly sunny;33;27;S;7;77%;36%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;64;63;Warmer, p.m. rain;75;65;NNW;9;86%;100%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and pleasant;91;64;Plenty of sunshine;95;67;WSW;5;51%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;51;28;Decreasing clouds;48;37;ESE;3;49%;44%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit