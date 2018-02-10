Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 10, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;32;27;Showers around;32;26;SSW;16;80%;82%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with some sun;24;14;Turning sunny, nice;26;14;SE;6;50%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and mild;17;10;Clouds and sun, mild;19;9;WSW;17;55%;6%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Overcast, showers;9;5;A morning shower;11;7;SSW;15;50%;48%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, not as cold;7;2;Spotty showers;6;1;W;36;76%;79%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;-3;-4;Mostly sunny;4;-1;ESE;7;69%;74%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;9;-2;Mostly sunny;12;2;SE;9;34%;4%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;-6;-22;Cloudy and colder;-13;-20;S;7;99%;24%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;S;13;79%;82%;4

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;15;9;Spotty showers;14;7;W;15;70%;84%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Humid with rain;26;22;Rain, breezy, humid;24;21;NNE;23;92%;97%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy;24;11;Cloudy and warm;25;15;SSE;12;34%;13%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;36;23;Partly sunny, nice;34;21;ESE;14;54%;2%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;30;17;Partly sunny;29;17;ESE;13;42%;11%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;32;24;Sunny intervals;33;25;SSW;10;62%;7%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, cool;11;2;Plenty of sun;12;7;WNW;16;62%;47%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-9;Sunny and chilly;0;-9;NW;26;13%;14%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable clouds;6;-1;A bit of snow;5;-3;W;9;74%;62%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;3;-1;Showers around;4;0;SW;17;71%;83%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;20;6;Clouds and sun;19;7;ESE;11;66%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;18;Clouds and sun;28;16;ENE;10;62%;36%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Chilly with some sun;2;-3;Periods of sun;3;-1;SSW;9;72%;28%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy, not as cold;5;1;Bit of rain, snow;6;-1;W;20;75%;76%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little p.m. rain;8;0;A little rain;6;0;WSW;14;61%;67%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;5;-2;Plenty of sun;5;-2;WSW;6;65%;15%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sunshine;29;18;Not as warm;24;14;ESE;20;43%;4%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;32;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;18;SW;6;45%;57%;8

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;9;-4;Colder with some sun;3;-4;WNW;31;45%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Warmer;32;18;Cooler;23;16;NNE;14;48%;9%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;22;15;Warmer;27;19;SE;20;49%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;28;19;Partial sunshine;26;18;ENE;7;60%;44%;9

Chennai, India;More clouds than sun;31;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;E;11;64%;10%;8

Chicago, United States;Snow;-5;-7;A little a.m. snow;-4;-13;W;12;68%;56%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partial sunshine;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;SW;10;70%;44%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;1;-1;Spotty showers;3;1;SW;27;76%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;21;16;Sunny and nice;23;17;NNE;19;58%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and cooler;10;-3;Showers around;3;-3;NNE;17;70%;77%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;33;25;A morning shower;32;24;ENE;19;70%;74%;11

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;25;10;An afternoon shower;22;11;ESE;12;54%;78%;2

Denver, United States;A little snow;-7;-11;Sunny, not as cold;7;-5;WSW;12;42%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Some sun;27;18;Mostly cloudy;30;15;N;8;37%;0%;3

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. showers;33;24;A few showers;30;24;WSW;11;71%;70%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;10;-1;Spotty showers;4;-1;WSW;33;73%;61%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;6;-2;Not as cool;13;1;N;12;36%;4%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;16;9;Plenty of sunshine;16;11;W;16;58%;3%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;19;14;Cloudy;15;13;NNE;11;72%;65%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cooler with some sun;18;15;A t-storm in spots;21;16;ENE;8;85%;75%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;S;10;63%;23%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and cold;-5;-8;Remaining cloudy;-3;-4;SSE;13;90%;71%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Increasing clouds;33;23;W;8;66%;35%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;Turning sunny;19;11;NE;11;56%;12%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;Partly sunny;28;21;NNE;18;57%;27%;5

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;30;19;Partly sunny;30;18;SE;12;37%;36%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;22;8;Cloudy;20;9;SSW;13;51%;81%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;A little p.m. rain;13;8;Rain and drizzle;12;5;NNW;15;89%;91%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;NW;14;77%;73%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;30;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;SSE;14;54%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partial sunshine;26;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;ENE;12;49%;19%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;4;-3;A little snow;3;0;NNW;9;57%;99%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;N;9;39%;9%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;22;5;Increasing clouds;22;7;W;9;33%;5%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and summerlike;38;22;Sunshine, summerlike;41;24;NNW;8;13%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow and rain;2;-2;Partly sunny;2;-1;ENE;7;81%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;30;25;A shower in spots;31;25;ENE;23;57%;66%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;30;23;Partly sunny;33;23;WSW;9;68%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Variable cloudiness;30;19;Mostly cloudy;29;15;NNE;9;33%;0%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;33;23;A p.m. shower or two;34;21;ENE;6;66%;74%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;5;Showers and t-storms;12;5;ESE;11;80%;86%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;32;26;SW;10;69%;66%;9

Lima, Peru;Clearing;26;20;Sunshine and nice;25;20;SSE;13;71%;38%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;13;9;Partly sunny;15;9;NNW;12;86%;44%;1

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;8;4;Partly sunny;7;0;W;25;62%;34%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;11;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;11;SE;9;37%;13%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;31;25;Nice with some sun;32;26;SSW;10;64%;34%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;0;Not as cool;14;3;W;10;61%;55%;3

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;30;27;Mostly sunny;31;27;E;15;69%;66%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;31;23;A morning t-storm;29;24;SE;12;79%;68%;5

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;30;24;A t-storm around;31;25;ENE;11;69%;55%;8

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;31;16;Cooler;21;14;S;16;54%;53%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;21;10;Sun and some clouds;21;9;NNE;6;40%;43%;7

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;28;24;Partly sunny;28;24;ESE;21;69%;33%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;-3;-5;A little snow;-2;-7;S;6;83%;63%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;25;Variable clouds;29;25;E;17;71%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;26;18;Some sun returning;22;16;SE;18;51%;26%;7

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-3;-7;Snow, then ice;-1;-8;W;3;85%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;-6;-7;Afternoon flurries;-4;-9;SE;12;87%;82%;0

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;29;23;Mostly sunny;30;22;N;12;51%;2%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;29;14;More clouds than sun;28;15;NE;22;56%;26%;7

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;11;7;Fog with heavy rain;11;6;SSW;7;81%;90%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;20;12;Clouds and sun;21;10;WNW;12;71%;2%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning sunny;-6;-15;Becoming cloudy;-8;-15;NE;9;84%;11%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain at times;8;2;Clouds and sun;4;-1;W;19;47%;63%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow and ice;0;-3;Periods of snow;-1;-2;E;15;76%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-4;-10;Ice in the afternoon;-4;-9;W;12;85%;84%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;28;26;Cloudy with t-storms;29;26;WNW;19;83%;99%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;32;22;Partly sunny;32;23;NW;12;67%;35%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;29;23;A t-storm in spots;27;23;NE;12;84%;66%;9

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;1;Bit of rain, snow;6;-2;WNW;15;75%;68%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;30;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;SE;21;39%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly cloudy;32;23;SSW;9;57%;10%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of rain;31;24;Showers around;31;23;N;18;84%;91%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;34;21;Mostly sunny;34;20;E;12;41%;2%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Partly sunny;5;-1;SW;12;61%;59%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and colder;1;-15;Colder;-5;-13;WNW;22;24%;12%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;21;12;A bit of rain;22;12;ESE;15;56%;86%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;15;7;Mostly sunny;16;6;E;6;66%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Sun and clouds;30;26;Sunny intervals;30;25;SE;13;63%;30%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow shower;-1;-3;Snow showers;-1;-3;WNW;49;61%;98%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;-4;-6;Cloudy;-3;-5;SSE;4;90%;69%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;NNE;9;64%;18%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;26;16;Warmer;32;18;ESE;8;12%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;15;1;Plenty of sunshine;12;1;NNE;11;58%;14%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-2;-6;Cloudy;-2;-3;SE;10;75%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;9;Mostly sunny;16;8;NNW;13;53%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;17;An afternoon shower;27;17;ENE;15;64%;64%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;27;23;A shower in places;27;23;E;30;67%;71%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Partly sunny;25;18;N;10;70%;27%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;28;5;Sunny and pleasant;26;5;E;10;19%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;31;14;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;SSW;7;22%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;26;21;Mostly sunny;27;20;N;13;77%;28%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sun;13;6;Partly sunny;15;5;NNW;11;81%;55%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;8;3;Spotty showers;8;0;NNE;10;67%;64%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;5;-8;Colder with flurries;-2;-9;NW;22;33%;81%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;8;0;Sunny and chilly;8;-1;E;18;50%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun;31;24;Clouds and sun;32;24;NNE;24;61%;12%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;6;0;A touch of rain;2;-3;W;12;80%;67%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower in places;28;22;ENE;31;63%;65%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;2;-4;Dull and dreary;1;-1;SE;11;67%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;28;22;Not as warm;31;21;SSE;26;59%;28%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;18;12;Cloudy and cooler;14;10;ENE;15;77%;31%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. snow shower;-4;-7;Cloudy;-3;-6;SSE;7;85%;70%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;6;-3;Milder with some sun;11;-1;NE;8;40%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;10;2;Rain and drizzle;6;0;NNE;8;83%;92%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;13;3;Mostly sunny;12;6;NNW;8;35%;21%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warm with some sun;30;18;Cloudy and cooler;22;15;NW;9;64%;63%;1

Tirana, Albania;Rain at times;13;7;Spotty showers;11;6;SSE;7;63%;84%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;10;5;An afternoon shower;13;1;NNW;14;54%;40%;4

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with snow;-2;-5;Ice in the afternoon;-2;-6;W;15;85%;82%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A downpour;14;8;A shower or two;14;10;NW;13;61%;91%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;14;6;A shower or two;14;6;W;18;66%;58%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little snow;-19;-28;Partly sunny, cold;-16;-28;NW;11;82%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Increasing clouds;6;1;Rain and drizzle;6;-3;NE;7;69%;79%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;Partly sunny;5;0;SSW;7;64%;25%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;30;19;Warm with some sun;32;17;E;11;45%;9%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;-2;-6;Still cloudy;-2;-6;S;6;82%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;0;-5;Partly sunny;0;-3;S;12;77%;36%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;18;17;Warmer, p.m. rain;24;18;NNW;14;86%;100%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and pleasant;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;WSW;8;51%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;11;-2;Decreasing clouds;9;3;ESE;4;49%;44%;3

