Taipower breaks ground on 100 MW solar power facility in central Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Power Company broke ground on a new solar power facility in Changhua, Taiwan on Friday, Feb. 9 that well be the largest solar power plant in the country, once it is completed.

According to the report at PV-Magazine, the construction project is now underway at Changhua’s Coastal Industrial Park. In total the project is expected to cost about NT$6.2 billion (US$212 million) and eventually provide 100 Megawatts of solar power to central Taiwan.

The project is reportedly a joint project between Taipower and Chunghwa Telecom, who will create a digital network for the facility, to better streamline the operations of the plant.



The facility is also expected to be completed on a fairly quick timeline, reportedly finishing construction in December of this year, in which case it should completely operation in the year 2019.

PV-Magazine reports that the total installation will cover 140 hectares, and include 339,000 solar panel modules, all manufactured in Taiwan.