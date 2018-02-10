Australia vs. England T20 scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday of the tri-series Twenty20 match between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

Australia won the toss England Innings

Jason Roy c Carey b Richardson 8

Alex Hales c Finch b Stanlake 3

Dawid Malan run out (Warner) 10

James Vince b Tye 21

Jos Buttler c Agar b Richardson 46

Sam Billings c Warner b Stanlake 29

David Willey c Warner b Richardson 10

Chris Jordan not out 1

Extras (2b, 7w) 9

TOTAL: (for seven wickets) 137

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-16, 3-34, 4-70, 5-113, 6-133, 7-137.

Batting time: 88 minutes. Overs: 20.

Bowling: Kane Richardson 4-0-33-3 (2w), Billy Stanlake 4-0-28-2 (2w), Marcus Stoinis 4-0-18-0, Andrew Tye 4-0-29-1 (3w), Ashton Agar 4-0-27-0.

Australia Innings

David Warner c Buttler b Willey 2

D'Arcy Short not out 36

Chris Lynn c Buttler b Jordan 31

Glenn Maxwell c Buttler b Jordan 39

Aaron Finch not out 20

Extras (2lb, 8w) 10

TOTAL: (for three wickets) 138.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-51, 3-116.

Did not bat: Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake.

Bowling: David Willey 3.3-0-30-1 (5w), Tom Curran 2-0-23-0 (1w), Chris Jordan 3-0-26-2 (1w), Adil Rashid 4-0-34-0 (1w), Liam Dawson 2-0-23-0.

Batting time: 67 minutes. Overs: 14.3.

Result: Australia won by seven wickets.

Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Sam Nogajski, Australia.

TV Umpire: Simon Fry, Australia. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India