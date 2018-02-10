  1. Home
Taiwan, Indonesian police bust amphetamine smuggling gang

The bust took place in Riau Islands Province, Indonesia, on Friday

By  Central News Agency
2018/02/10 19:34

Photo of the seized shipment of amphetamines (By Central News Agency)

JAKARTA (CNA) -- A joint effort by Taiwanese and Indonesian police resulted in the arrest of four Taiwan nationals attempting to smuggle amphetamine onto Batam Island, in Riau Islands Province, Indonesia, on Friday.

Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Indonesian police began monitoring suspicious vessels in the surrounding seas and sharing intel on their activities following a major drug bust in Indonesia in July 2017.

In that instance, Taiwan helped Indonesia crack the case, resulting in the seizure of one metric ton of amphetamine being smuggled into the Southeast Asian country from China.

It was this joint monitoring that led the Indonesian Navy to spot a suspicious looking vessel on Friday that turned out to be disguised as a Taiwanese fishing vessel called the Sunrise Glory.

After boarding the vessel, police found amphetamine and detained the four crew members, all Taiwanese, for further questioning.

Several of the suspects being monitored by the two countries' police were known to law enforcement having been previously questioned over drug smuggling in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung and Indonesia's Anyer Beach. 
 
drug bust
drug smugglers
Indonesia
amphetamines

