Igloos warm hearts in old ski town where migrants fill hotel

In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, Moussa Sissoko, of Mali, left, helps build an igloo with Davide Midali, owner of an igloo village in San
In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, Omar Kanteh, of Gambia, carries a block of ice as he builds an igloo at an igloo village in San Simone di
In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, Omar Kanteh, of Gambia, carries a block of ice as he helps build an igloo with Davide Midali, owner of an
This photo taken on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, shows children playing with sledges behind an igloo village, built in San Simone di Valleve, near Bergamo, n
In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, tourists relax on sun chairs next to an igloo village in San Simone di Valleve, near Bergamo, northern It
In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, Omar Kanteh, of Gambia, with red fleece at center, and Moussa Sissoki, of Mali, holding a shovel at cente
In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, tourists Elena Rota and Giovanni di Giovanni prepare beds for the night inside an igloo, at an igloo vill
In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, tourists take a selfie outside an igloo in an igloo village in San Simone di Valleve, near Bergamo, north
In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, Omar Kanteh, of Gambia, left, stands next to a fire with Davide Midali, owner and manager of an igloo vil
In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, tourists walk after sunset in an igloo village in San Simone di Valleve, near Bergamo, northern Italy. Wi
In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, Omar Kanteh, of Gambia, lights a candle after sunset, at an igloo village in San Simone di Valleve, near
In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, a night view at an igloo village in San Simone di Valleve, northern Italy. The local hotel now houses ab
SAN SIMONE DI VALLEVE, Italy (AP) — San Simone, a tiny village in the Italian Alps, once had a thriving ski trade. But financial issues kept the lifts closed this winter. A local hotel houses about 80 African asylum-seekers.
But restaurant owner Davide Midali saw promise in his struggling village and its new residents. To lure tourists, he decided to build igloos that could be rented overnight.
Several immigrants saw Midali working and offered to help. The six snow domes they built together have been fully booked on weekends since mid-January.
Midali also thinks he and the migrants understand each other better now and maybe have set a neighborly example.
Omar Kanteh, a Gambian citizen who came to Italy nine months ago, feels the same. He says he wants to stay in San Simone if Italy approves his asylum application.