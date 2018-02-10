Magnitude 4.3 quake hits eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (CNA) -- A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan at 3:48 p.m. Saturday, with Yilan County registering a 4 on the intensity scale, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).



The epicenter of the quake was located 32.9 kilometers northeast of Hualien County hall, at a depth of 9.3 km, said the CWB.



Four on the intensity scale was reported in Yilan County's Nan'ao, while the neighboring township of Heping in Hualien County experienced a 3, according to the weather bureau.



A minor intensity of 2 was also felt in Hualien's Tailuge Township, as well as Yilan County's Nanshan, Niudou and Yanliao, and Taichung's Hehuanshan.



No injuries or damage were immediately reported.



According to the bureau, the temblor was one of more than 280 aftershocks following the magnitude 6.0 earthquake that hit Hualien on Feb. 6, leaving 15 dead, 280 injured and 2 missing.