Korean hockey team faces Switzerland in historic debut match

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Another historic night mixing sports and Korean politics was on tap at the Winter Olympics.

The women's hockey team, the first to combine players from North Korea and South Korea, was set for its Olympic debut against Switzerland on Saturday night. The game came just 24 hours after an extraordinary opening ceremony a few miles away was marked by signs of unity between the two nations.

Like the ceremony, the sold-out hockey game was expected to include dignitaries from North and South in close proximity.

The North's nominal head of state, Kim Yong Nam, and the powerful sister of dictator Kim Jong Un are on a landmark visit to South Korea amid a flurry of abrupt reconciliation steps taken by the rivals. Kim Yong Nam and South Korean President Moon Jae-in were expected to watch the game together in Gangneung.

___

More AP Olympics: https://wintergames.ap.org