Signal of missing Black Hawk air ambulance found off southeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s flight safety authorities detected a signal and believe it belongs to the black box of the air ambulance that went missing five days ago.

A Taitung-bound Black Hawk medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) helicopter with six people on board vanished from the radar on Feb. 5 three minutes after it departed from an airport on Lanyu Island at 11:48 p.m.

Chang Wen-huan (張文環), chief of the Investigation Division of the Aviation Safety Council (ASC), said Saturday that through a hydrophone device, a signal presumed to be issued from the black box of the helicopter was detected on Thursday, reported United Daily News.

Yet it was not until Friday that the ASC could confirm the discovery and locate the black box at about 850 meters underwater and two nautical miles west of Lanyu Island, said Chang.

Chang emphasized that a careful plan was needed before the work of salvage could commence, since the weather and current conditions of the area were very unpredictable.

The helicopter was on a mission to bring Chang Jung-ming (張榮明) to Taiwan for medical care. Chang was accompanied by his relative Huang Ying-lan (黃英蘭), and a charted nurse Tsai I-min (蔡邑敏).

Three people from the National Airborne Service Corps (NASC) were also on the helicopter, including pilot Kang Wan-fu (康萬福), copilot Tang Wen-yen (唐文彥), and Chief Engineer Chen Kuan-hung (陳冠宏).

Kang was described as a “very precious asset” of the NASC by Interior Minister Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮) on Wednesday. He had received his training in the U.S. and accumulated 2,098 hours of flight time over the years.