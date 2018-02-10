Abbas to ask Indian PM for support in replacing US mediation

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A senior official says Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will ask India's visiting prime minister to support a multi-country sponsorship that would replace the United States as the sole mediator in future Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

Narendra Modi flew by helicopter from Jordan to Ramallah on Saturday for his first-ever visit to an autonomous Palestinian enclave in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Palestinian official Nabil Shaath says Modi is to hold talks with Abbas and sign cooperation agreements worth about $50 million.

Modi's visit comes a month after he hosted Israel's prime minister for six days, reflecting warming ties.

Abbas has sought European and Arab support for replacing the U.S. as the sole Mideast mediator, after President Donald Trump recognized contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Abbas has so far failed to win such commitments.