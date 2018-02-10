Rescue dog hailed as a hero in Taiwan’s Hualien quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Tie-hsiung, the sergeant of rescue dog squad belonging to the Taichung Fire Bureau has been hailed a hero after finding earthquake survivors trapped in partially collapsed buildings on his first mission in the field.

Tie-hsiung was sent back to Taichung after he was diagnosed with interdigital dermatitis, a condition also known as pododermatitis that causes problems for the feet.

The four-year-old Labrador is named Tie-hsiung, which translates to "iron hero" in Mandarin. He worked with his partner, Tuei-tuei, meaning "leg leg," in the post-rescue operations to searching for survivors after the earthquake struck on Tuesday.

The newcomer did not hesitate to run right into a collapsed hotel, to locate Chou Chih-hsuan (周志軒) and Liang Shu-wei (梁書瑋) under the hotel's reception desk. Liang was pulled out alive from the rubble after being trapped for 15 hours, while Chou unfortunately did not survive.



Tie-hsiung has received a big round of applause from across Taiwan, including from the mayor of Taichung, the city which sent him to assist in rescue efforts, according to reports.

Tie-hsiung has received medical treatment and is expected to return for a check-up next Wednesday, while his partner Tuei-tuei, who also underwent a check-up is in good health, according to the Taichung Fire Bureau.