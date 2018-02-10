Death toll after Taiwan's Hualien earthquake rises to 14

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two more bodies were found in a building in Hualien more than 80 hours after it partially collapsed in a magnitude 6.0 earthquake, bringing the death toll to from the Tuesday night quake to 14.

The two bodies were found at around noon Saturday, and have yet to be identified, they are believed to be from a Chinese family of five who were thought to be trapped in the Beauty Inn hotel section of the partially collapsed Yun Men Tsui Ti building (雲門翠堤大樓).

The five Chinese nationals were identified as grandparents Ding Wenchang (丁文昌) and He Fenghua (何鳳華), aged 76 and 75, respectively; parents Yang Jie (楊捷) and Ding Shouhui (丁守慧), aged 39 and 40; and their 12-year-old son Yang Haoran (楊浩然).

They were visiting Taiwan and staying in room 201 of the inn when the quake occurred. The two deaths brings the current death toll from the quake to 14 dead, with 3 still missing and 280 injured, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.