Unfulfilled pledge by Trump White House on Spanish website

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year into the Trump administration, the White House website still has no Spanish-language content — unlike during the two previous administrations and even though nearly 1 in 5 people in the United States speaks Spanish.

Even Iran and reclusive North Korea have made efforts to reach out to the Spanish-speaking world.

The White House said in early 2017 that the new administration had deleted Spanish content on the White House webpage but information technology folks were "working overtime" to develop a new website.

In July, the White House director of media affairs said she expected a Spanish website to launch at the end of 2017.

Now, that official declines to say whether there are still plans to have a Spanish-language website.