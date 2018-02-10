  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/10 13:06
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Boston 40 17 .702
Toronto 38 16 .704
Cleveland 32 22 .593 6
Washington 31 24 .564
Milwaukee 30 24 .556 8
Indiana 31 25 .554 8
Miami 30 26 .536 9
Philadelphia 27 25 .519 10
Detroit 27 27 .500 11
Charlotte 23 32 .418 15½
New York 23 33 .411 16
Chicago 19 35 .352 19
Brooklyn 19 37 .339 20
Orlando 18 36 .333 20
Atlanta 17 39 .304 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Golden State 42 13 .764
Houston 41 13 .759 ½
San Antonio 35 21 .625
Minnesota 34 24 .586
Oklahoma City 31 25 .554 11½
Portland 30 25 .545 12
L.A. Clippers 28 25 .528 13
Denver 29 26 .527 13
New Orleans 28 26 .519 13½
Utah 27 28 .491 15
L.A. Lakers 23 31 .426 18½
Memphis 18 36 .333 23½
Sacramento 17 36 .321 24
Phoenix 18 38 .321 24½
Dallas 17 38 .309 25

___

Thursday's Games

Orlando 100, Atlanta 98

Toronto 113, New York 88

Boston 110, Washington 104, OT

Portland 109, Charlotte 103, OT

Golden State 121, Dallas 103

L.A. Lakers 106, Oklahoma City 81

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers 108, Detroit 95

Philadelphia 100, New Orleans 82

Cleveland 123, Atlanta 107

Indiana 97, Boston 91

Houston 130, Denver 104

Miami 91, Milwaukee 85

Utah 106, Charlotte 94

Chicago 114, Minnesota 113

Portland at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.