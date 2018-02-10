A Me Too moment at NY Fashion Week thanks to French designer

NEW YORK (AP) — French designer Myriam Chalek says didn't want to put on just another show at New York Fashion Week. Instead, she gathered a small group of sexual misconduct survivors, sent them down her runway and let them share their stories in a hotel ballroom.

The eight women first walked in her designs, then stood handcuffed to male models wearing pig heads. Some of the women said they were abused as children. For others, it happened in high school and college. One, an internet safety advocate, said she was lured by a predator she met online who abducted her and held her captive, chained by the neck, until the FBI rescued her.

Chalek said she has no #MeToo moment of her own but wanted to use the fashion platform to empower survivors.