Saturday's Olympic Curling Sums

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/10 12:30
Mixed Doubles
Game 17
United States 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 —4
China 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 2 —6
United States

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 123, Team Percentage: 77.

Becca Hamilton, Shots: 16, Points: 46, Percentage: 72.

Matt Hamilton, Shots: 24, Points: 77, Percentage: 80.

China

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 119, Team Percentage: 74.

Wang Rui, Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.

Ba Dexin, Shots: 24, Points: 66, Percentage: 69.

Game 18
Finland 0 2 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 —6
Norway 1 0 1 0 3 0 1 0 1 —7
Finland

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 130, Team Percentage: 72.

Tomi Rantamaeki, Shots: 27, Points: 76, Percentage: 70.

Oona Kauste, Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.

Norway

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 133, Team Percentage: 74.

Magnus Nedregotten, Shots: 27, Points: 73, Percentage: 68.

Kristin Skaslien, Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.

Game 19
Switzerland 1 0 1 0 0 0 —2
Canada 0 4 0 1 1 1 —7
Switzerland

Team Shots: 29, Team Points: 64, Team Percentage: 55.

Jenny Perret, Shots: 11, Points: 16, Percentage: 36.

Martin Rios, Shots: 18, Points: 48, Percentage: 67.

Canada

Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 93, Team Percentage: 78.

Kaitlyn Lawes, Shots: 12, Points: 37, Percentage: 77.

John Morris, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.

Game 20
OA Russia 0 1 0 2 1 0 1 0 1 —6
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 —5
Olympic Athlete from Russia

Team Shots: 44, Team Points: 114, Team Percentage: 65.

Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, Shots: 17, Points: 44, Percentage: 65.

Anastasia Bryzgalova, Shots: 27, Points: 70, Percentage: 65.

Republic of Korea

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 127, Team Percentage: 71.

Lee Kijeong, Shots: 27, Points: 77, Percentage: 71.

Jang Hyeji, Shots: 18, Points: 50, Percentage: 69.

