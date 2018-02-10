Saturday's Olympic Curling Sums

|Mixed Doubles
|Game 17
|United States
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—4
|China
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|—6
|United States
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 123, Team Percentage: 77.
Becca Hamilton, Shots: 16, Points: 46, Percentage: 72.
Matt Hamilton, Shots: 24, Points: 77, Percentage: 80.
|China
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 119, Team Percentage: 74.
Wang Rui, Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.
Ba Dexin, Shots: 24, Points: 66, Percentage: 69.
|Game 18
|Finland
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—6
|Norway
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—7
|Finland
Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 130, Team Percentage: 72.
Tomi Rantamaeki, Shots: 27, Points: 76, Percentage: 70.
Oona Kauste, Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.
|Norway
Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 133, Team Percentage: 74.
Magnus Nedregotten, Shots: 27, Points: 73, Percentage: 68.
Kristin Skaslien, Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.
|Game 19
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—2
|Canada
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|—7
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 29, Team Points: 64, Team Percentage: 55.
Jenny Perret, Shots: 11, Points: 16, Percentage: 36.
Martin Rios, Shots: 18, Points: 48, Percentage: 67.
|Canada
Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 93, Team Percentage: 78.
Kaitlyn Lawes, Shots: 12, Points: 37, Percentage: 77.
John Morris, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.
|Game 20
|OA Russia
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—6
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—5
|Olympic Athlete from Russia
Team Shots: 44, Team Points: 114, Team Percentage: 65.
Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, Shots: 17, Points: 44, Percentage: 65.
Anastasia Bryzgalova, Shots: 27, Points: 70, Percentage: 65.
|Republic of Korea
Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 127, Team Percentage: 71.
Lee Kijeong, Shots: 27, Points: 77, Percentage: 71.
Jang Hyeji, Shots: 18, Points: 50, Percentage: 69.
