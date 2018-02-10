  1. Home
  2. World

Kopitar scores 22nd goal, Quick makes 35 saves to lead Kings

By PAUL GEREFFI , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/10 11:28

The puck gets past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick on a goal scored by Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad during the first period of an NHL ho

Florida Panthers' Micheal Haley, left, and Los Angeles Kings' Andy Andreoff, right, trade punches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday

Los Angeles Kings' Nick Shore (21) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey gameFr

Florida Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov (63) and Los Angeles Kings' Alex Iafallo (19) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday,

Los Angeles Kings' Dustin Brown, left, and Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad (5) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Fe

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored his 22nd goal of the season, Jonathan Quick made 35 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Jonny Brodzinski scored the go-ahead goal, and Nick Shore also connected for the Kings.

Aaron Ekblad scored for the Panthers, and Harri Sateri made 23 saves. They had won four in a row.

Kopitar stretched the Kings' lead to 3-1 just 25 seconds into the third. Kopitar took a pass from Alex Iafallo in the low slot and redirected the puck past Sateri.

Brodzinski put the Kings ahead 2-1 when he backhanded a shot that bounced off the Panthers' Denis Malgin and past Sateri with 3:57 left in the second.

With 4:26 left in the third, Kings center Trevor Lewis was driven into the boards by Jared McCann. Lewis lay motionless on the ice for a minute or so. He later skated off the ice and to the locker room with the assistance of the trainer.

The Kings tied it at 1 on Shore's goal. Shore took a backhanded pass from Andy Andreoff in the left circle, worked the puck into the slot, and fired a shot over Sateri's glove at 3:09 of the second period.

Ekblad's power-play goal gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead. Ekblad grabbed a rebound that came off the end boards at the left side of the crease and put the puck over Quick's shoulder with 8:28 left in the first period.

Notes: Kings D Alec Martinez returned after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... The Kings played the first game of a seven-game trip. ... The Panthers sent rookie goalie Samuel Montembeault, to Springfield of the AHL on Thursday to make room for the return of James Reimer. Panthers G Roberto Luongo practiced Thursday for the first time since he suffered a groin injury on Dec. 4 against the New York Islanders.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Panthers: At Edmonton on Monday night.