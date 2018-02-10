  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/10 11:19
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 40 17 .702
Toronto 38 16 .704
Philadelphia 27 25 .519 10
New York 23 33 .411 16
Brooklyn 19 37 .339 20
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 31 24 .564
Miami 29 26 .527 2
Charlotte 23 31 .426
Orlando 18 36 .333 12½
Atlanta 17 39 .304 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 32 22 .593
Milwaukee 30 23 .566
Indiana 31 25 .554 2
Detroit 27 27 .500 5
Chicago 18 35 .340 13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 41 13 .759
San Antonio 35 21 .625 7
New Orleans 28 26 .519 13
Memphis 18 36 .333 23
Dallas 17 38 .309 24½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 34 23 .596
Oklahoma City 31 25 .554
Portland 30 25 .545 3
Denver 29 26 .527 4
Utah 26 28 .481
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 42 13 .764
L.A. Clippers 28 25 .528 13
L.A. Lakers 23 31 .426 18½
Sacramento 17 36 .321 24
Phoenix 18 38 .321 24½

___

Thursday's Games

Orlando 100, Atlanta 98

Toronto 113, New York 88

Boston 110, Washington 104, OT

Portland 109, Charlotte 103, OT

Golden State 121, Dallas 103

L.A. Lakers 106, Oklahoma City 81

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers 108, Detroit 95

Philadelphia 100, New Orleans 82

Cleveland 123, Atlanta 107

Indiana 97, Boston 91

Houston 130, Denver 104

Milwaukee at Miami, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.