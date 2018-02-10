All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 54 37 14 3 77 194 142 Boston 52 33 11 8 74 173 124 Toronto 56 32 19 5 69 182 156 Florida 51 23 22 6 52 146 164 Detroit 53 21 23 9 51 142 161 Montreal 54 22 26 6 50 142 169 Ottawa 53 19 25 9 47 141 182 Buffalo 54 15 29 10 40 124 178 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 54 32 17 5 69 169 156 Pittsburgh 55 30 22 3 63 169 166 New Jersey 53 27 18 8 62 159 159 Philadelphia 54 26 19 9 61 157 158 N.Y. Islanders 56 27 23 6 60 191 207 Carolina 55 25 21 9 59 148 165 Columbus 54 27 23 4 58 141 154 N.Y. Rangers 55 26 24 5 57 161 171 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 53 32 12 9 73 166 138 Winnipeg 54 32 13 9 73 176 143 St. Louis 56 33 20 3 69 161 141 Dallas 55 32 19 4 68 171 142 Minnesota 54 29 19 6 64 162 156 Colorado 53 29 20 4 62 168 156 Chicago 54 24 22 8 56 157 152 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 54 36 14 4 76 186 148 San Jose 54 28 18 8 64 156 150 Calgary 55 28 19 8 64 156 157 Los Angeles 53 29 19 5 63 153 128 Anaheim 55 26 19 10 62 155 159 Edmonton 52 23 25 4 50 146 168 Vancouver 55 21 28 6 48 141 180 Arizona 54 13 32 9 35 126 189

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Calgary 3, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 5, Montreal 3

Ottawa 4, Nashville 3, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 2

Arizona 4, Minnesota 3, OT

St. Louis 6, Colorado 1

Dallas 4, Chicago 2

Vegas 5, San Jose 3

Friday's Games

Washington 4, Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 7, Detroit 6, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Calgary 3

Carolina 4, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.