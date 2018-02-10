|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|40
|16
|.714
|—
|Toronto
|38
|16
|.704
|1
|Philadelphia
|27
|25
|.519
|11
|New York
|23
|33
|.411
|17
|Brooklyn
|19
|37
|.339
|21
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Miami
|29
|26
|.527
|2
|Charlotte
|23
|31
|.426
|7½
|Orlando
|18
|36
|.333
|12½
|Atlanta
|17
|39
|.304
|14½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|32
|22
|.593
|—
|Milwaukee
|30
|23
|.566
|1½
|Indiana
|30
|25
|.545
|2½
|Detroit
|27
|27
|.500
|5
|Chicago
|18
|35
|.340
|13½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|40
|13
|.755
|—
|San Antonio
|35
|21
|.625
|6½
|New Orleans
|28
|26
|.519
|12½
|Memphis
|18
|36
|.333
|22½
|Dallas
|17
|38
|.309
|24
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Oklahoma City
|31
|25
|.554
|2½
|Portland
|30
|25
|.545
|3
|Denver
|29
|25
|.537
|3½
|Utah
|26
|28
|.481
|6½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|42
|13
|.764
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|28
|25
|.528
|13
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|31
|.426
|18½
|Sacramento
|17
|36
|.321
|24
|Phoenix
|18
|38
|.321
|24½
___
|Thursday's Games
Orlando 100, Atlanta 98
Toronto 113, New York 88
Boston 110, Washington 104, OT
Portland 109, Charlotte 103, OT
Golden State 121, Dallas 103
L.A. Lakers 106, Oklahoma City 81
|Friday's Games
L.A. Clippers 108, Detroit 95
Philadelphia 100, New Orleans 82
Cleveland 123, Atlanta 107
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.