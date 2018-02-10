Marists in Chile begin probe into sex abuse allegations

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The Marist Brothers in Chile have opened a canonical investigation into the sexual abuse accusations shaking their order with the first testimony from one of the alleged victims.

Isaac Givovich Contador testified for more than three hours to the Salesian priest in charge of the investigation, David Albornoz. When he left, a visibly affected Givovich was unable to talk to reporters at a news conference even though he was to speak on behalf of four other victims.

"What Isaac has just gone through in this place is part of a tremendously traumatic and re-victimizing process," said Jose Andres Murillo, an abuse victim who accompanied Givovich during his testimony.

Murillo said the canonical process is "not transparent" and the abuse victims have more trust in Chile's justice system.