Johnson, Hossler tied for Pebble Beach lead

Dustin Johnson follows his chip shot to the 13th green of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble
Wayne Gretzky, right, follows his drive as Dustin Johnson, left, looks on from the 13th tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during
Dustin Johnson follows his shot from the 13th tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach
Beau Hossler hits his approach shot from the ninth fairway of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National
Beau Hossler follows his drive from the ninth tee of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am go
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, follows his shot out of a bunker up to the 10th green of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during th
Phil Mickelson follows his shot from the 11th tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach
Aaron Rodgers, right, and Larry Fitzgerald, left, wait to hit from the 13th tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the second
Tony Romo waves after hitting the ball out of a bunker and close to the pin on the 11th green of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course duri
Kelly Rohrbach hits from the 11th tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pr
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Dustin Johnson apparently has an issue with the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula only when the weather is ugly. Under a gorgeous sky Friday, the world's No. 1 player shot a 7-under 64 and shared the 36-hole lead with Beau Hossler in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
Johnson opened with three straight birdies, including a 9-iron on the par-3 11th. The weather was so foul last year that he hit 4-iron. He heads over to Pebble Beach for the final two rounds as he tries to win his second straight PGA Tour event.
Hossler played bogey-free at Spyglass Hill for a 67. They were at 12-under par.
Rory McIlroy drove to the front of the par-4 fifth green and then took five putts from there. He shot 74.