Interior secretary touts effort to improve big-game habitat

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he's taking steps to improve habitat and migration corridors in Western states for big-game animals such as elk, mule and deer.

Zinke announced an order Friday that calls on his agency to work closer with states and private landowners. Hunting groups joined him at a hunting and conservation expo in Salt Lake City and applauded the move as adding important protections for animals such as deer and elk.

The Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, called it "window dressing" to cover up damage Zinke has done to habitat.

Zinke also met with Utah Gov. Gary Herbert to discuss his plan to move more of the Interior Department's decision-making to the West, including the agency's Bureau of Land Management.