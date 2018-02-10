Ex-Guatemalan police chief arrested on visa fraud charge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Guatemalan police chief has been charged with visa fraud in California after authorities said he failed to disclose he had been charged with killing two political activists in his home country.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 77-year-old Catalino Esteban Valiente Alonzo was arrested Friday in Los Angeles after being indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury.

It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

Prosecutors say Valiente was charged in 1987 with killing two activists in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala's second-largest city where Valiente was chief of the National Police.

Valiente was convicted twice but both convictions were overturned on appeal. An arrest warrant issued in 1993 for Valiente was rescinded in 2015.

It's unclear if there are pending charges in Guatemala against Valiente, who came to the U.S. in 2013.