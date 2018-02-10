Trump's support for accused abuser fits pattern

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has offered lots of supportive words for men accused of misconduct toward women. He says he's personally been falsely accused, after all.

The president has voiced far less sympathy for women who have accused — and toppled — powerful men across Congress, the media, Hollywood and more.

The president made no mention Friday of the women who have accused Rob Porter, Trump's staff secretary until he resigned this week, of domestic abuse. But Trump advised people to remember that Porter says he's innocent.

Here's a look at what the president has said about various misconduct allegations.

___

"We wish him well. He worked very hard. This is obviously a tough time for him but he did a very good job while he was in the White House. And we hope he has a wonderful career. Hopefully he will have a great career ahead of him. ... And I think you have to remember that, he said very strongly yesterday he's innocent."

Trump, speaking Friday about Porter, who resigned after public reports that two ex-wives have accused him of abuse.

___

"He totally denies it...He says it didn't happen. And look, you have to look at him also."

Trump, in November 2017, on the accusations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who was accused of pursuing romantic relationships with teenagers when he was in his 30s.

___

"Some of the women that are complaining, I know how much he's helped them, and even recently. And when they write books that are fairly recently released, and they say wonderful things about him. And now, all of a sudden, they're saying these horrible things about him."

Trump, in July 2016, on the late Roger Ailes. Ailes was ousted from Fox news after being accused of assaulting women.

"How do you know those bruises weren't there before?"

Trump, in March 2016, defending former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski against a battery charge stemming from an altercation with reporter Michelle Fields.

___

"He is a good person. I think he shouldn't have settled; personally I think he shouldn't have settled. Because you should have taken it all the way... I don't think Bill would do anything wrong."

Trump, in April 2017, speaking about Bill O'Reilly, the host forced out by Fox News after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

___

"That's locker room."

Trump, to reporters in October 2017, when asked about allegations against him and the "Access Hollywood" recording in which he spoke of groping women without their consent.

___

"Every woman lied when they came forward to hurt my campaign. Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over."

Trump, during an October, 2016 campaign rally. No lawsuits have been filed against the more than a dozen women who say Trump harassed or assaulted them.

___

