Equifax hack put more info at risk than consumers knew

Equifax has disclosed to lawmakers that its data breach exposed more of consumers' personal information than the company first made public last year.

The credit reporting company submitted paperwork to the Senate Banking Committee showing criminals accessed information such as tax identification numbers, email addresses, phone numbers and more.

That is beyond the information the company disclosed in September when it reported that a data breach exposed the personal information of 145.5 million consumers. The company originally said that the information accessed included names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and — in some cases — driver's license numbers and credit card numbers.

Atlanta-based Equifax said it was not trying to mislead consumers, it simply decided to share the information that affected the greatest number of people.